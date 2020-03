Heat hammer Bucks, improve to 2-0 against league-leading team this season

The Miami Heat stand alone, the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season.

Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic added 15 and the Heat beat the Bucks 105-89 on Wednesday night, moving to 2-0 against the NBA’s best team.

Bam Adebayo had 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 39-22 and matched their win total from last season with 19 games remaining.

Kendrick Nunn contributed 13 points and Kelly Olynyk chipped in with 11 for Miami.

“Collective effort,” Crowder said. “All hands on deck.”

It was a season-low in points for the Bucks, set for the second straight day after Milwaukee managed only 93 in a win Sunday at Charlotte.

The difference was from the 3-point line: The Heat shot 18-for-37, Milwaukee was 7-for-34.

Brook Lopez led the Bucks (52-9) with 21 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo matched a season-low with 13 points on 6-for-18 shooting, and grabbed 15 rebounds.

George Hill left with 4:33 remaining, after taking a knee to the midsection and remaining down for a couple minutes. He was in obvious distress as he took a seat near the Milwaukee bench and did not return.

Hill finished with 12 points in 24 minutes. The Bucks were down 15 when he departed and emptied the bench not long afterward, conceding the ending.

Khris Middleton also scored 12 and Donte DiVincenzo scored 11 for the Bucks.

Miami led by one at the half, then pushed the lead to 12 late in the third and took an 81-70 lead into the final 12 minutes — after Dragic beat the buzzer with a quarter-ending 3-pointer for the third consecutive game, this one as time expired.

Dragic also made a beat-the-clock 3 to end the first half against Brooklyn on Saturday and another with 2 seconds left in the half against Dallas on Friday.

And then came Miami’s kryptonite — having to hold a lead. But a team that blew big leads late in recent games against Atlanta, Cleveland and Minnesota had no trouble in the final stretch in this one.

Knicks 125, Rockets 123

In New York, rookie guard RJ Barrett tied his season high with 27 points and the Knicks snapped Houston’s six-game winning streak.

New York pummeled the small-ball Rockets on the boards and in the paint to make a successful first impression in front of Leon Rose, the longtime player agent who was hired Monday as team president.

James Harden had 35 points and eight assists for Houston. Russell Westbrook finished with 24 points and nine rebounds.

In Other Games

Pacers 116, Spurs 111

Bulls 109, Mavericks 107

Trail Blazers 130, Magic 107

Grizzlies 127, Hawks 88

Jazz 126, Cavaliers 113