Senior JSA official casts doubt on Spring Basho

The upcoming Spring Grand Sumo Tournament is unlikely to proceed as planned due to the growing coronavirus crisis, the Japan Sumo Association said Friday.

The JSA is mulling whether to cancel the March 8-22 tournament at Osaka’s Edion Arena, or hold it behind closed doors.

“The situation is getting tougher. It seems impossible for the sumo association to hold events in the regular fashion,” said former ozeki Kotokaze, a senior JSA official.

The Japan Sports Agency asked the sumo governing body to make changes to the tournament amid the current coronavirus outbreak, which has led to several sports events across the country and region being canceled, postponed, or held in empty arenas.

The JSA’s board of directors will meet Sunday in an extraordinary session to make a decision on the tournament.

“I think a range of views will be expressed at the board meeting. Many issues must be considered. It’s a worrying situation,” said Kotokaze, who heads the Oguruma stable in Tokyo.

The Japan Wrestling Federation, meanwhile, said the Asian qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for March 27-29 in Bishkek has been canceled after Kyrgyzstan placed quarantine restrictions on travelers from Japan and China.