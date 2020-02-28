Inter defeats Ludogorets in empty stadium

The voices of the players and both coaches could clearly be heard at an empty San Siro as Inter Milan beat Ludogorets 2-1 on Thursday to advance into the last 16 of the Europa League.

The reigning eight-time Bulgarian League winner settled in and went ahead after 26 minutes through Brazilian midfielder Cauly Oliveira.

Cristiano Biraghi pulled Inter level six minutes later by finishing off a Cristian Eriksen through ball, with Romelu Lukaku adding a second just before the break.

The Belgian striker picked up Alexis Sanchez’s cross but his header bounced off Ludogoret’s goalkeeper, before striking Lukaku’s head as he lay on the ground and into the net.

No fans were allowed into the stadium as a precaution as authorities try to contain a spreading virus that has made northern Italy the focal point of the outbreak in Europe. The epicenter of the outbreak is in the Lombardy region, and Milan is its capital.

Journalists were also barred from the stadium, apart from broadcast rights holders.

“It’s certainly a surreal situation,” said Inter director Giuseppe Marotta before the match, which had just a few hundred people present.

“The public is a fundamental component of football, without the audience emotions are diminished.

“But the protection of citizens must be safeguarded. We accept, albeit reluctantly, these decisions.”

The Ludogorets team had arrived at Milan Malpensa Airport on Wednesday wearing protective face masks and gloves. Most wore the protective gear as they entered the stadium on Thursday as well.

Olympiakos 2, Arsenal 1

In London, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went from savior to scapegoat in 10 minutes as his team was knocked out of the Europa League by Greece’s Olympiakos.

On a night when Portuguese sides Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon were all eliminated and one of the country’s recent exports — Bruno Fernandes — led Manchester United’s progress to the last 16, the biggest drama happened at Emirates Stadium and Aubameyang was at the center of it.

The Gabon striker scored a fabulous scissor kick in the 113th minute to equalize for Arsenal at 1-1 against Olympiakos and put the English team 2-1 ahead on aggregate in the second leg of the round of 32.

When Youssef El Arabi prodded home a speculative cross in the 119th, Olympiakos led on away goals but there was still time for one last chance for Arsenal, and it fell to its most lethal striker in the third and final minute of stoppage time.

This time, though, Aubameyang somehow managed to shoot wide from a central position at the edge of the six-yard box with the goal at his mercy.

Aubameyang fell to his knees and covered his face with his hands, having not long earlier been mobbed by his jubilant teammates after his acrobatic goal.

“I feel very, very bad,” he said. “It can happen but I do not know how I missed this chance. I was tired, I had some cramps but it is not an excuse.”

In other results, Ajax beat Getafe 2-1 but was bounced from the competition after a 3-2 aggregate defeat. Roma, Wolfsburg and Copenhagen advanced.