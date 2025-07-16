NBA team owners authorized league officials to begin an in-depth analysis of possible expansion on Tuesday, but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said there was no timetable for any decisions.

The NBA Board of Governors meeting in Las Vegas on Tuesday marked the first time team owners officially discussed expanding the league beyond 30 teams, but Silver said they went no deeper than requesting more research into the possibility.

"There is a significant step now in that we're now engaging in this in-depth analysis," Silver said. "It's something we weren't prepared to do before.