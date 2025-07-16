“We will protect you from rising prices.”

That’s the promise the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) is making to voters in Sunday's Upper House election. We know the price of food and daily necessities such as gasoline and rice continue to rise severely and we hear voters when they say that’s their biggest concern.

How will we fulfill this promise? By supporting the following three policy pillars: 1) a zero-percent consumption tax on food; 2) lowering gasoline and diesel prices; and 3) realizing fair rice prices.