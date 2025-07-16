Kyle Schwarber smashed three home runs on three swings in a tiebreaker swing-off to lift the National League over the American League 4-3 in the 95th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The first such decider used at the All-Star Game was baseball's version of a soccer penalty shootout and came after the teams were deadlocked 6-6 through nine innings in Atlanta.

Three alternating batters for each team took three swings each with the most homers deciding a winner.