Kyle Schwarber smashed three home runs on three swings in a tiebreaker swing-off to lift the National League over the American League 4-3 in the 95th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.
The first such decider used at the All-Star Game was baseball's version of a soccer penalty shootout and came after the teams were deadlocked 6-6 through nine innings in Atlanta.
Three alternating batters for each team took three swings each with the most homers deciding a winner.
