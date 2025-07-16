Powerful airstrikes shook Damascus on Wednesday, as Israel targeted the Syrian Defense Ministry vowing to destroy Syrian government forces attacking Druze communities in southern Syria and demanding they withdraw.

Reporters heard warplanes swoop low over the capital and unleash a series of massive strikes on central Damascus. The cityscape was blanketed in smoke with a thick plume rising from the Defense Ministry.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on powerful strikes that hit in the midafternoon, which Syrian state media said were carried out by Israel.