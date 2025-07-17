Ukraine will get its first new prime minister of the war on Thursday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tries to wrestle wartime defense spending into shape and win over both Donald Trump and a war-weary public with fresh-faced leadership.

Yulia Svyrydenko, 39, the only candidate for the post, is expected to take over a reshuffled cabinet, tasked with scaling up a fledgling arms industry and breathing life into an economy kept afloat by Western lenders.

Zelenskyy's choice of a young economist well-known in Washington reflects the importance of repairing relations with the Trump administration after Zelenskyy's disastrous White House visit in February.