The mood in Kyiv early this year was upbeat. Many hoped a new U.S. president dedicated to "peace through strength” would produce a more robust American approach to ending Russia’s invasion. Few believed Donald Trump would be duped into handing over Ukraine’s best negotiating cards by Vladimir Putin’s professions of peace. Yet it happened and the effect on Ukrainian morale has been devastating.

Now, finally, there’s a glimmer of hope. In his comments from the White House on Monday, Trump made it clear that the worst possible outcome for Ukraine — a U.S. refusal to go on supplying air defense and other critical weapons — has been avoided. But as always with Trump, there are conditions. He will continue sending Kyiv weapons only if other nations pay for them. And although he threatened Russia with 100% secondary tariffs, these would take effect only after 50 days, giving Putin the rest of the summer to press his offensive with impunity.

Trump’s new policy remains a net loss for Ukraine compared to the situation before he took office, because Europe will struggle to foot the U.S. share of the bill for Kyiv’s defense as well as its own, and that means fewer arms. Still, the plan he cooked up with Mark Rutte, the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is in one respect defensible.