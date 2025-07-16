Growth in tourism to Japan slowed in June as Hong Kong visitors stayed away after unfounded predictions that a megaquake was about to hit the country.

The number of visitors from Hong Kong slumped by a third from a year earlier to 166,800, data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization showed on Wednesday. Overall arrivals grew by 7.6%, the slowest rate this year.

Fears of an earthquake on or around July 5 originated from a manga graphic novel by Ryo Tatsuki, whom some claim to have foreseen Japan’s disastrous 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The story spread wildly on social media in Hong Kong, resulting in the lower visitor count, JNTO said.

Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, but scientists say there is no way of predicting the timing of major tremors. The date of the prophecy came and went without incident.

Total foreign visitors to Japan hit 3.4 million in June, the highest ever for the month, with the cheap yen continuing to lure tourists.