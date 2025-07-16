Tokyo police arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on suspicion of attempted arson after he allegedly tried to set fire to a tourist go-kart company’s property in the capital’s Koto Ward.

The suspect, Yuga Matsuoka, an employee at a leasing company and a resident of Nerima Ward, has confessed to the crime, telling police that the noise produced by the karts' engines had angered him.

“The sound from the karts’ engines was so noisy, it was stressful,” he was quoted as saying.

The incident occurred at around 4:40 a.m. on June 21. Matsuoka, who works in a warehouse next to the go-kart company, reportedly entered the premises after finishing his shift at work. He is believed to have tried to set fire to a container used for industrial waste, which led to the damage of three nearby go-karts and the exterior of a warehouse belonging to his employer.

No one was present at the go-kart company at the time. A security guard who was patrolling the area noticed the fire and alerted emergency services.

Authorities are also investigating a prior incident in May, when a note written in English, threatening to burn the go-karts if the engines were started, was found placed on top of the parked karts.

The company, which owns around 70 go-karts, rents them out to tourists. These types of karts, which resemble those in the video game series Mario Kart, have become a popular attraction for foreign tourists, with many considering them a key part of their travel experience.

However, there have been rising concerns over traffic violations and noise complaints. In 2023, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police received over 100 complaints regarding the go-kart activities.

Translated by The Japan Times