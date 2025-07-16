Japan’s Upper House election Sunday is of exceptional importance, especially because the ruling coalition now holds only a minority in the Lower House — a situation not seen in nearly three decades.

As a result, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s administration is compelled to seek cooperation from opposition parties to move legislation forward. This marks a rare and significant opportunity for the opposition — including our party, Nippon Ishin no Kai — to fulfill its policy promises.

While we naturally aim to have all of our candidates elected, Nippon Ishin has set an additional key goal for this election: to push the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito below the majority threshold in the Upper House.