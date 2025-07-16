A bear sighting on Wednesday prompted organizers of a JLPGA Tour event to cancel the opening day — the second time an ursine invader has halted play in the last two months.

The bear was spotted in the morning near the first tee at the Meiji Yasuda Ladies tournament at Sendai Classic Golf Club.

The pro-am competition scheduled for the same day was canceled, with organizers later deciding to scrap Thursday's opening day of the tournament.

Organizers said they would decide later whether to play or cancel the rest of the competition, which has a total prize money of ¥100 million ($670,000).

"On Wednesday, a bear sighting on the course was reported and the pro-am tournament was canceled to protect the safety of the participants, players and staff," said a statement on the tournament website.

"To ensure safety and to consider future measures, we have decided to cancel Thursday's opening day.

"We will announce details of the tournament from Friday onward as soon as they have been decided."

In May, the final round of the Twinfield Ladies on the women's second-tier Step Up tour in central Japan was canceled after a bear was spotted on the course.

The following month, a bear roaming the runway forced a Japanese airport to cancel flights and declare itself off-limits to passengers for the day.

Human encounters with bears reached record levels in Japan last year, with 219 people attacked and six deaths in the 12 months to April 2024.

Climate change affecting food sources and hibernation times, along with depopulation caused by an aging society, are causing bears to venture into towns more frequently, scientists say.