Spain wins both singles matches against Japan on opening day of Fed Cup tie

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka lost to Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets on Friday as Japan opened its Fed Cup qualifying tie against Spain with two losses.

Playing on clay at the Centro de Tenis La Manga Club, Sorribes Tormo beat Osaka for the first time in three career matches, whipping her 6-0, 6-3 in 1 hour, 17 minutes.

World No. 10 Osaka hit 19 winners to just three for Sorribes Tormo, but also committed 50 unforced errors.

Osaka took the first break in the second set only for the 78th-ranked Sorribes Tormo to break back and seize control by going up a break at 4-3.

In the other singles match, world No. 55 Carla Suarez Navarro defeated 86th-ranked Misaki Doi 6-3, 6-4.

“Our plan was for Osaka to win the first match, but she wasn’t able to play the way she wanted,” Japan captain Toshihisa Tsuchihashi said. “Doi also lost in a similar way, but her opponent was great so I would like to congratulate her on that.”

Osaka was set to face Suarez Navarro, while Doi was scheduled meet Sorribes Tormo in Saturday’s reverse singles. In doubles play, Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara were penciled in to play Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov and Georgina Garcia-Perez.

Spain has not lost to Japan in their three previous Fed Cup ties.