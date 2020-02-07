Ikuma Horishima wins World Cup moguls event

Ikuma Horishima won his second World Cup men’s moguls event of the season Thursday.

Horishima scored 89.17 points in Park City, Utah, to finish 1.8 points ahead of Pyeongchang Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury of Canada. Sweden’s Felix Elofsson was third with 81.18.

The 22-year-old Horishima claimed his sixth World Cup victory of his career and his first since winning in China in December.

In the women’s competition, Olympic champion Perrine Laffont of Canada won her sixth straight World Cup event with 79.33 points. Australia’s Jakara Anthony took second (78.49), while Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe was third (78.14).

Junko Hoshino was the highest-ranked Japanese at eighth (76.34).