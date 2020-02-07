Giannis Antetokounmpo carries Bucks past 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the Milwaukee Bucks did the right thing by standing pat at the trade deadline.

The reigning league MVP and his teammates kept rolling Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 20 rebounds in a 112-101 victory over the struggling Philadelphia 76ers.

Milwaukee did not make a move at the deadline, preferring to stick with the team that has put up a league-best 44-7 record and is on pace to become the third team in league history to win 70 games.

“I think a lot of teams are getting players so they can play against us, so they can guard us better,” Antetokounmpo said. “But I think we’re the best team in the NBA; we have the best record in the NBA.

“For me, I think there should not be any change. Thank God there wasn’t. I think the guys we have, the chemistry we have on the team is amazing right now. The guys we have are playing great. These are the guys I’ve been going to war with all season and I’m happy we have the same team.”

Milwaukee’s swarming defense stymied the 76ers and their All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia shot just 37.4 percent from the field (37 of 99) and Embiid was 6 of 26 while contributing 19 points and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes.

“Tonight I missed a lot of wide-open looks,” said Embiid, who was 3 of 10 from 3-point distance. “We came into the game with a plan of shooting a lot of 3s, especially with the way they guard us. I’m proud of my teammates. I felt tonight, compared to the previous games, we competed.”

The Bucks won for the 12th time in 13 games, avenging a lopsided Christmas Day loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia. The Sixers closed out an 0-4 road swing that also included losses to Atlanta, Boston and Miami.

Mikwaukee forward Khris Middleton, limited to four points in the first half, finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, and point guard Eric Bledsoe added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia (31-21) with 25 points, while Ben Simmons narrowly missed a triple-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

“I don’t think they had much of the rhythm they wanted to,” Middleton said. “I think we did a great job playing physical and not fouling.”

Antetokounmpo had 30-plus points and 15-plus rebounds for the fifth straight game and the 14th time this season. He became just the fifth player in franchise history to record a 30-20 game and the first since Vin Baker in Feb. 1996.

He also became the first player in the NBA to have five straight 30-15 games since the 1985-86 season.

“It’s crazy,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m happy that we’re winning and we’re playing good. But I can get a lot better. I can be smarter; I can be sharper. I can make better passes on time, make 3-point shots and 2-point shots. That’s the mindset I have.”

Center Brook Lopez was in early foul trouble for the Bucks, but twin brother Robin filled in with nine points in 20 minutes while effectively guarding Embiid.

Milwaukee, ranked No. 1 in the league in defense, held an opponent to under 40 percent shooting for the 22nd time this season, a league high.

“The defense stood out to me tonight, both the activity and the length,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Both teams are long and athletic, but I think we controlled the paint and controlled the boards. If we can get to the 3-point line, maybe we could shut somebody out.”

Milwaukee held the Sixers to 30 points in the paint and had a 60-50 rebounding advantage.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the first half to help the Bucks to a 54-51 lead at intermission.

Knicks 105, Magic 103

In New York, Julius Randle scored 22 points, Taj Gibson had 19 and the Knicks beat Orlando for their third straight victory.

Despite trading leading scorer Marcus Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in the day, New York rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to match its longest winning streak of the season.

Elfrid Payton had 15 points, nine assists and seven steals for the Knicks, who got rookie RJ Barrett back after he missed nine games with a sprained right ankle. He finished with 12 points.

Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Pelicans 125, Bulls 119

In Chicago, Zion Williamson scored 21, JJ Redick added 18 points and New Orleans hung on to beat the hosts.

Williamson had nine points as the Pelicans outscored the Bulls 31-19 in the third quarter to break open the game. New Orleans led by as many as 27 points and withstood a big run down the stretch by Chicago’s backups to come away with the win after back-to-back losses.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 22 points.

Trail Blazers 125, Spurs 117

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 26 points and 10 assists, Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and tied a season-high with 23 rebounds as the Trail Blazers topped San Antonio.

Portland got a major boost off its bench from Gary Trent Jr., who scored 18 points. Trent’s points late were important as he hit 4 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as the hosts rallied from a 92-86 deficit.

Trey Lyles had a season-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points and eight rebounds for the Spurs.

Rockets 121, Lakers 111

In Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and Robert Covington hit two clutch late 3-pointers while getting 14 points and eight rebounds in his auspicious Rockets debut, leading Houston past the hosts.

James Harden managed just 14 points while the Rockets unveiled the latest version of their commitment to small ball by not playing anybody taller than 201 cm against the hulking Lakers.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers capitalized inside, but Houston still rallied from a late four-point deficit and ended the game on a 19-5 surge highlighted by two of Covington’s four 3-pointers. The veteran shooter was acquired from Minnesota on Wednesday in a four-team trade.

Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James had 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds in a meeting of first-place teams with sharply contrasting approaches.