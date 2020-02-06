Barcelona B team forward Hiroki Abe to undergo hamstring surgery

Forward Hiroki Abe, who plays for Barcelona’s B team, will undergo surgery next week after tearing the hamstring in his right thigh, the Spanish powerhouse said Wednesday.

Abe will have the surgery in Finland next Tuesday after sustaining the injury during Barcelona B’s third-tier clash against Prat on Feb. 2.

Barcelona said it will provide an update on his condition after the procedure.

The 21-year-old joined Barcelona last summer from J. League club Kashima Antlers. He has scored four goals in 20 matches for the B team.