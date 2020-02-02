Ryoyu Kobayashi third in Ski Jumping World Cup Austria's Stefan Kraft triumphs in Sapporo

Ryoyu Kobayashi finished third in Sunday’s FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Sapporo as Austria’s Stefan Kraft won the second of two competitions held in the northern Japan city over the weekend.

Kraft, Saturday’s runner-up, was the standout performer in difficult conditions on Okurayama Hill, twice jumping 139 meters to finish on 268.5 points, 21.1 ahead of Germany’s Stephan Leyhe.

“I love this hill, I’m always jumping well in Sapporo and today’s competition was my best this winter,” said Kraft, who has won here three times.

Kobayashi, last year’s overall World Cup champion, totaled 239 points following jumps of 128.5 and 132 meters.

“I’m a little disappointed, but I was able to mix power with stability. Overall my jumping wasn’t bad at all, and it felt good,” said Kobayashi, who finished 15th in the World Cup event won the previous day by compatriot Yukiya Sato.

Sato scored 208.5 points on Sunday for a 16th-place finish, while his brother Keiichi was 12th with 216.8.