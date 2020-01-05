More Sports / Cricket

Marcus Stoinis fined for homophobic slur during Big Bash League

AFP-JIJI

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was slapped with a hefty fine on Sunday after directing a homophobic slur at Kane Richardson during a domestic Twenty20 Big Bash League game.

The Melbourne Stars player apologised after being found guilty of breaching Cricket Australia’s code of conduct and penalized 7,500 Australian dollars ($5,200).

“I got caught in the moment and took it too far,” Stoinis said of the incident during the clash with crosstown rivals Melbourne Renegades on Saturday.

“I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologize to Kane and to the umpires.

“I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty.”

The incident comes six weeks after fast bowler James Pattinson, currently playing for Australia in the third test against New Zealand in Sydney, was banned for abusing a player with what has also been reported as a homophobic slur.

His penalty — a one-match suspension which ruled him out of the first test against Pakistan — was harsher as it was his third code of conduct breach in the past 18 months.

“The behavior in this matter falls short of the standards we expect and we have acted accordingly,” Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s head of integrity and security said of the Stoinis fine.

He only referred to the matter as “personal abuse of a player”, although the Cricket Australia website characterized it as a homophobic slur.

“There is no place for it in the game,” added Carroll.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Winner Petra Vlhova (center), runner-up Mikaela Shiffrin (left) and third-placed Katharina Liensberger celebrate after the women's FIS Ski World Cup Snow Queen Trophy slalom event near Zagreb on Saturday.
Dominant Petra Vlhova snaps Mikaela Shiffrin's winning slalom streak
Mikaela Shiffrin hugged her biggest rival in slalom for a few seconds and gave her some pats on the back. Just beaten by Petra Vlhova in the first women's World Cup race of 2020 on Saturday, the...
Penguins players celebrate their overtime victory over the Canadiens on Saturday in Montreal.
Brandon Tanev's OT goal lifts Penguins over Canadiens
Teddy Blueger set up Brandon Tanev's overtime goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins with a shot that turned into a juicy rebound. The Montreal Canadiens were stunned that officials let it sta...
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill hands off to running back Derrick Henry in the first half against the Patriots on Saturday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Derrick Henry carries Titans in stunning upset of Patriots
When the eerie Foxborough fog lifted, it became clear that New England's reign atop the NFL was ending. Derrick Henry ensured that with the kind of dominating playoff performance usually...

, ,