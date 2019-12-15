Tennis

Naomi Osaka hires experienced Belgian coach Wim Fissette

Kyodo

After parting with two coaches over the past year, Naomi Osaka has hired Wim Fissette, an experienced coach who has worked with several top-ranked players, Osaka’s management revealed Sunday.

The 39-year-old Belgian guided former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters to three Grand Slam titles and a WTA championship, and has worked with major winners Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber.

In early 2019, Osaka abruptly dismissed Sascha Bajin weeks after winning her second consecutive Grand Slam and becoming the first Japan-born player to top the singles rankings.

The 22-year-old replaced Bajin with Jermaine Jenkins, a former hitting partner for Venus Williams, but failed to reach the final of any tournament under his tutelage. She announced her split with Jenkins in September following a fourth-round exit at the U.S. Open.

With her father Leonard Francois filling in as coach, Osaka won back-to-back titles at the Toray Pan Pacific Open and the China Open before pulling out of the season-ending WTA Finals with a shoulder injury.

Osaka is currently No. 3 in the women’s singles rankings.

Naomi Osaka has hired Belgian coach Wim Fissette after splitting with two of her coaches in the last year. | KYODO

