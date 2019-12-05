Olympics

Tokyo 2020 organizers move triathlon start times due to concerns about extreme heat

Kyodo

The 2020 Tokyo Games organizing committee said Thursday it will move the start time of the men’s and women’s triathlon events from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. in response to concerns about extreme heat expected next summer in the nation’s capital.

The start time of the mixed team relay was also moved forward by one hour to 7:30 a.m., according to a statement released by the organizers, following approval from the IOC’s Executive Board.

The men’s triathlon is scheduled on July 27 at Odaiba Marine Park, followed by the women’s competition a day later. The mixed team relay will be held on Aug. 1.

At an Olympic test event held in August, a triathlete was treated for suspected heatstroke after organizers were forced to shorten the women’s race due to concerns about heat and humidity.

Organizers also decided to move the start time of the cross country phase of the equestrian event from 8:30 to between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

