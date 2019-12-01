Tokushima Vortis, Montedio Yamagata advance in bid for J1 berth

Tokushima Vortis and Montedio Yamagata, who finished fourth and sixth this season in the J. League’s second division, advanced to the second round of the first-division promotion playoffs on Sunday.

Vortis was held to a 1-1 draw by Ventforet Kofu, who needed to win on the road because of their lower finish during the regular season.

Montedio succeeded where Ventforet failed, winning 2-0 at third-place Omiya Ardija.

Vortis and Montedio face off next Sunday, with the winner to take on the first division’s 16th-placed team on Dec. 14 for a spot in next season’s J1.

This season’s top J2 teams, champions Kashiwa Reysol and runners-up Yokohama FC, have already secured berths in 2020’s top flight, replacing the relegated Matsumoto Yamaga and Jubilo Iwata.