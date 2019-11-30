Australia's David Warner plays a shot during a test match against Pakistan in Adelaide on Saturday. | AP

David Warner, Steve Smith set pace for Australia against Pakistan

AP

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – David Warner reached a career-high 261 and shared partnerships of 361 with Marnus Labuschagne and an unbroken 106 with Steve Smith as Australia reached 475-2 to pile on the pain for Pakistan in the day-night cricket test.

While Warner capped back-to-back centuries with his highest score, surpassing his 253 against New Zealand in 2015, Smith’s return to the runs ensured he became the fastest batsmen to pass 7,000 career runs in test cricket.

Smith and Warner had contrasting Ashes series in England, where the pair returned to the test format from their 12-month bans for their parts in a ball-tampering episode.

Warner averaged 9.5 as Australia retained the Ashes and his place at the top of the order came into question. Smith was the leading scorer in the series against an England attack that struggled to get his wicket.

In two innings back on home soil, Warner has scored 154 in Australia’s innings victory in the first test and is unbeaten after facing 349 balls at the Adelaide Oval.

He had one reprieve at the Gabba, when he was caught on 56 off a no-ball from 16-year-old Naseem Shah. He had another reprieve on Saturday, this time on 226 and against another test rookie, when he edged 19-year-old Muhammad Musa to the slips but stayed at the crease because the young paceman had over-stepped.

