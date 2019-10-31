Tampa Bay's Tyler Johnson (left) scores past New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider and teammates Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes in overtime on Wednesday night. | AP

Lightning down Devils in OT

AP

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – This time, the Tampa Bay Lightning eked out a victory.

Barely.

Tyler Johnson scored 1:16 into overtime and the Lightning rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Wednesday night, avoiding their first three-game losing streak since late March 2018.

“Did the game play out like we wanted in the end? Sure it did,” said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, who complained about his team taking too many penalties and losing momentum and rhythm time and again. “I was proud of the way the guys rallied to bail this out.”

Ondrej Palat scored twice for the banged-up Lightning, who surrendered a tying goal to Kyle Palmieri in the waning seconds. Alex Killorn, Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Mathieu Joseph also scored, and Curtis McElhinney made 36 saves.

“Huge points but there’s still room for improvement,” said Palat, who had the primary assist on the game-winner.

“We need to be better in our own zone, stop on pucks and win battles. There were too many chances we gave up, and we need to be better.”

Palmieri scored three goals and Jesper Bratt had two for the Devils. Sami Vatanen scored early in the third period for a 5-3 lead and Cory Schneider had 16 saves.

Panthers 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

In Denver, Jonathan Huberdeau scored 29 seconds into overtime after he tied the game late in regulation, and Florida rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Colorado.

Blues 2, Wild 1

In St. Louis, Jordan Binnington made 35 saves and Alex Pietrangelo snapped a tie in the third period, sending the Blues to the victory.

In other games

Canadiens 4, Coyotes 1

Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 1

Canucks 5, Kings 3

Tampa Bay's Tyler Johnson (left) scores past New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider and teammates Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes in overtime on Wednesday night. | AP

