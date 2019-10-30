Hawks' stadium to be renamed PayPay Dome next season

Fukuoka Yafuoku! Dome is seen in a photo taken Wednesday afternoon. The stadium will be renamed PayPay Dome for next season. | KYODO

The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks will change the name of their baseball stadium to the PayPay Dome next season, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

SoftBank Group Corp., the largest shareholder of smartphone payment app provider PayPay Corp., hopes to promote its subsidiary’s cashless services by leveraging the baseball team’s success.

The Hawks recently beat the Yomiuri Giants to win the 2019 Japan Series, their fifth title in the last six seasons.

The stadium is currently known as Fukuoka Yafuoku! Dome and before that was called the Fukuoka Yafuoku Dome.

PayPay, one of the biggest smartphone settlement service companies in Japan, started operations last year and has more than 15 million users.

The city of Fukuoka has already been notified of the plan, the sources said.

