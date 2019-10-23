Paralympic champion Marieke Vervoort dies by euthanasia

London 2012 Paralympic gold medalist Marieke Vervoor, seen reacting after winning silver in the women's T52 400m wheelchair race at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, died Monday of euthanasia. | AFP-JIJI

BRUSSELS – Belgian Paralympian Marieke Vervoort, the 100-meter T52 wheelchair race champion from the 2012 London Games, has died by euthanasia at the age of 40, Belgian media reported on Tuesday.

Euthanasia is legal in Belgium and the spikey haired athlete announced her intentions after the Rio Games in 2016 to follow that path if her degenerative condition worsened her suffering.

Despite falling sick at 14 years of age, Vervoort pursued a sporting life with passion, playing wheelchair basketball, swimming and racing in triathlons.

