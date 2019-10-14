Yuhana Yokoi performs her free skate during the Finlandia Trophy in Espoo, Finland, on Sunday. | AP

Figure Skating

Yuhana Yokoi wins women's bronze at Finlandia Trophy

Kyodo

ESPOO, FINLAND – Teenage figure skater Yuhana Yokoi won bronze at the Finlandia Trophy on Sunday, a day after Japanese compatriot Shoma Uno won the men’s title in the ISU Challenger Series event in Espoo, Finland.

Russian Alena Kostornaia, the 2018 Junior Grand Prix Final champion, landed a clean triple axel to score 157.59 points in the free program, and 234.84 overall for the women’s crown. She led a 1-2 for Russia, with Elizaveta Tuktamysheva taking silver.

“I made some mistakes but I was able to stay calm,” Yokoi said.

“This gives me a bit of a confidence boost. It’s good my first senior international circuit experience helped me find out what I need to work on,” the 19-year-old said.

On Saturday, Uno claimed his first victory of the season, with fellow Japanese Sota Yamamoto taking second spot in the men’s singles podium.

The Finlandia Trophy is the sixth in a series of 10 events in the 2019-2020 Challenger Series.

