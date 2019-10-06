Baseball / MLB

Didi Gregorius grand slam powers Yankees to win

Kyodo, AP

NEW YORK – Masahiro Tanaka held the visitors to a run over five innings on Saturday, while a grand slam from Didi Gregorius powered the New York Yankees to an 8-2 win over the Minnesota Twins for a two-game lead in the American League Division Series.

The Japanese starter scattered three hits while issuing a walk and striking out seven at Yankee Stadium to pick up his first win of the postseason.

“I went into the game smoothly,” Tanaka said. “I was a little nervous in the first inning, of course, but I settled down in the second. It was good that I was able to maintain constant control of my slider and splitter.”

Tanaka hit a batter and gave up a single in a shaky first before a double play ended the threat, but looked stellar apart from a scrape in the fourth when he yielded an RBI single to Mitch Garver.

His consistency also earned some post-game praise from Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

“He’s just really good at his craft,” Boone said. “He understands his body, his mechanics, can do a lot of things with the ball, obviously, and I thought today was pretty sharp.”

“I thought he threw some good splits. The slider was a real factor for him. I saw him elevate the heater a little bit at times when he needed to and gave us just what we needed and really set a good tone for us to send us off to Minnesota in a good position.”

Gregorius highlighted a seven-run third for New York with a grand slam off Tyler Duffey, who replaced Randy Dobnak after the Twins starter loaded the bases on two hits and a walk.

Giancarlo Stanton opened the rally with a sacrifice fly, and Gregorius launched his slam in between run-scoring singles from Gleyber Torres and Brett Gardner.

Astros 3, Rays 1

In Houston, Gerrit Cole carried his splendid September into an outstanding October with a 15-strikeout performance and Alex Bregman handed fans chanting MVP the mighty swing they craved. The Astros survived a wild ninth inning to beat Tampa Bay for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.

Houston is one win from reaching the AL Championship Series for the third straight year.

Cole, 5-0 with a 1.07 ERA in six starts last month, set an Astros postseason strikeouts record over 7⅔ scoreless innings to win his franchise-record 17th straight decision. The strikeouts tied for third-most in a postseason game, behind only Bob Gibson’s 17 in the 1968 World Series and Kevin Brown’s 16 in a 1998 NL Division Series.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Hawks players celebrate their win over the Eagles on Sunday in Fukuoka.
Hawks bounce back to even series with Eagles
The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks extended their season for another day, beating the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 6-4 on Sunday to even their Pacific League Climax Series first stage at one game apiece. ...
Masaichi Kaneda pitches for the Giants in October 1969. Japan's all-time winningest pitcher died Sunday at the age of 86.
Japan's all-time wins leader Masaichi Kaneda dies at 86
Japanese baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Masaichi Kaneda, whose 400 wins are the most in the country's pro baseball history, died Sunday morning in a Tokyo hospital of acute cholangitis at the age of...
BayStars pinch-hitter Tomo Otosaka hits a game-ending two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Tigers on Sunday at Yokohama Stadium. The Central League Climax Series first stage is tied at 1-1.
Tomo Otosaka delivers another clutch home run for BayStars
Sometimes, you just have a feeling. Two years ago, Tomo Otosaka hit a big three-run home run for the Yokohama BayStars in the seventh inning of a road playoff win over the Hanshin Tigers....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka pitches against the Twins on Saturday in New York. | KYODO

, , , ,