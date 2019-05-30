Carp hurler Sho Yamaguchi pitches against the Swallows on Thursday night at Jingu Stadium. Hiroshima hammered Tokyo Yakult, winning 13-0. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Carp rookie Sho Yamaguchi shines in first start as Swallows drop 14th straight

Hiroshima hurler holds Yakult to one hit in seven innings

Kyodo

Rookie Sho Yamaguchi allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings in his starting debut on Thursday in the Hiroshima Carp’s 13-0 victory over the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

The Swallows were handed their 14th straight loss.

At Jingu Stadium, Yamaguchi located his fastball and slider early on, establishing a good rhythm. Once he started mixing in his curve and splitter and then busting in with fastballs, the Yakult hitters looked fairly uncomfortable against the right-hander.

“Before the game, coach (Shinji) Sasaoka told me to just focus on one batter at a time. I want to do my best so I can do just that next time,” said Yamaguchi, the Carp’s second-round draft pick in 2017.

The Swallows’ first hit came with two outs in the seventh inning, when Yamaguchi broke Munetaka Murakami’s bat, with the teenage slugger getting enough energy on it to loft the ball over shortstop for a single.

Yamaguchi followed by striking out Wladimir Balentien before leaving the game.

“If I thought about not allowing a hit, my game would fall apart,” Yamaguchi said. “So to keep that from happening I didn’t think about it.”

Hiroshima opened the scoring in the first against Yasuhiro Ogawa (1-7) on Xavier Batista’s 13th home run, a two-out solo shot. Reserve catcher Yoshitaka Isomura, making a rare start, doubled home two more runs in the inning.

Carp shortstop Kosuke Tanaka, who has struggled at the plate this year, singled in a run in the three-run fifth and belted a three-run homer in the sixth.

Batista added a two-run home run in the ninth.

BayStars 8, Dragons 1

At Nagoya Dome, Jose Lopez belted a first-inning grand slam, and lefty Katsuki Azuma (3-1) struck out 10 in a complete-game effort as Yokohama trounced Chunichi.

Tigers 5, Giants 2

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Fighters 8, Marines 0

Hawks 5, Buffaloes 4

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a single to right field in the eighth inning against the Athletics on Wednesday in Oakland, California.
Angels capitalize on rare Matt Olson error in 11th inning
The Los Angeles Angels blew a pair of late two-run leads, including one by closer Hansel Robles, and ran themselves out a potentially big inning when Kole Calhoun got duped by Athletics shortstop M...
Hawks manager Kimiyasu Kudo (center) congratulates his players after their win over the Buffaloes on Wednesday in Osaka.
Hawks soar back into first place with win over Buffaloes
Go Kamamoto drove in the tiebreaking run in the fourth inning as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks moved back to the top of the Pacific League standings with a 5-2 victory over the Orix Buffaloes on We...
This image provided by SCP Auctions shows a 1909-11 T206 Honus Wagner baseball card. On Tuesday, SCP Auctions said that the card was sold privately for $1.2 million.
Honus Wagner baseball card sells privately for $1.2 million
A Honus Wagner baseball card has been sold privately for $1.2 million. SCP Auctions in Southern California says the 1909-11 T206 card was graded in Good 2 condition on a scale of 1 t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Carp hurler Sho Yamaguchi pitches against the Swallows on Thursday night at Jingu Stadium. Hiroshima hammered Tokyo Yakult, winning 13-0. | KYODO

, ,