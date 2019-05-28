South Africa's Dale Steyn takes part in a training session in London on Tuesday ahead of his team's opening match at the Cricket World Cup against England. | AFP-JIJI

Dale Steyn to miss South Africa's Cricket World Cup opener

LONDON - Dale Steyn has been ruled out of South Africa’s Cricket World Cup opener against England on Thursday.

The 35-year-old paceman injured his shoulder during the recent Indian Premier League and will not be risked at the Oval.

“He’s not quite ready yet, not far away but not ready,” said head coach Ottis Gibson.

“We think with a six-week tournament there’s no real need to force the issue just now. He won’t be available for the first game. We’ve still got 14 others so we’ll choose from them.”

Steyn has not bowled competitively since pulling out of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL campaign in late April, having played only two games there.

