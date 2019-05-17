Kei Nishikori hits a return to Diego Schwartzman in the Italian Open quarterfinals on Friday in Rome. | REUTERS

Diego Schwartzman tops Kei Nishikori in Italian Open quarterfinals

ROME - Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman cruised past Kei Nishikori in straight sets to advance to the Italian Open semifinals on Thursday.

Schwartzman won 6-4, 6-2 in 87 minutes in the quarterfinal for his first win against Nishikori, the sixth seed.

The 24th-ranked one-time French Open quarterfinalist has not dropped a set so far on the red clay of the Foro Italico and next faces either world No. 1 Novak Djokovic or compatriot Juan Martin del Potro for a place in the final.

World No. 7 Nishikori paid for a string of unforced errors, with 28 in total, double that of Schwartzman.

This year’s French Open gets underway on May 26 in Roland Garros.

