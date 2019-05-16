Maria Sharapova is seen in a June 2012 file photo. | AP

Maria Sharapova pulls out of French Open, citing right shoulder

PARIS - Two-time French Open champion Maria Sharapova pulled out of the year’s second Grand Slam tournament because of her surgically repaired right shoulder, it was announced on Wednesday.

Sharapova announced her withdrawal on Instagram.

“Sometimes the right decisions aren’t always the easiest ones,” she wrote.

She said she has returned to practice and is “slowly building the strength back” in her shoulder.

The former No. 1 and owner of five major titles hasn’t competed anywhere since late January, when she withdrew from a tournament in Russia after winning her opening match there. In February, she said she had a “small procedure” on her shoulder, which was painful since last year because of a fraying tendon and small labrum tear.

During a recent interview at the Italian Open, International Tennis Hall of Fame member Nick Bollettieri said Sharapova is at his academy “right now, training.”

Asked whether Sharapova is contemplating retirement, the coach responded: “Not yet. I think she’s going to give it one more shot.”

Play begins at the French Open on May 26. The 32-year-old Sharapova won the title at Roland Garros in 2012 to complete a career Grand Slam and collected the trophy at the clay-court major again in 2014.

That was the last time she won a Grand Slam tournament.

