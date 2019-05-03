Nationals pitching coach Derek Lilliquist, seen talking with pitcher Max Scherzer during spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida in February, has been fired, the team announced on Thursday. AP | AP

Baseball / MLB

Struggling Nationals fire pitching coach Derek Lilliquist

AP

WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals have fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist.

Minor league pitching coordinator Paul Menhart has been promoted to replace Lilliquist. General manager Mike Rizzo made the announcement Thursday, moments after the Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in a game delayed 2½ hours by rain at the start.

The victory prevented a four-game sweep and improved Washington’s record to 13-17. Despite an imposing rotation highlighted by three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, three-time All-Star Stephen Strasburg and $140 million free agent Patrick Corbin, the Nationals began the day with a 4.95 ERA that ranked 13th out of 15 NL teams.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard shakes hands with catcher Wilson Ramos after throwing a complete-game shutout against the Reds in New York on Thursday.
Mets' Noah Syndergaard homers, twirls shutout in same game
Noah Syndergaard became the first pitcher in 36 years to homer and throw a shutout in a 1-0 victory, lifting the New York Mets over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. Syndergaard (2-3) str...
Hawks southpaw Kotaro Otake faces the Eagles on Thursday at Yafuoku Dome. Otake pitched seven scoreless innings in Fukuoka SoftBank's 1-0 triumph over Tohoku Rakuten.
Hawks lefty Kotaro Otake collects first victory of season
Left-hander Kotaro Otake worked seven scoreless innings Thursday to pick up his first win of the season as the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks blanked the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 1-0. Making...
Shohei Ohtani
Angels' Shohei Ohtani moves closer to return
It appears increasingly likely that Shohei Ohtani will return to active duty with the Los Angeles Angels within a week after saying Wednesday his rehab from surgery was on course. After ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nationals pitching coach Derek Lilliquist, seen talking with pitcher Max Scherzer during spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida in February, has been fired, the team announced on Thursday. AP | AP

,