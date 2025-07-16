Nvidia's planned resumption of sales of its H20 AI chips to China is part of U.S. negotiations on rare earths, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday, and comes days after its CEO met President Donald Trump.

"We put that in the trade deal with the magnets," Lutnick said, referring to an agreement Trump made to restart rare earth shipments to U.S. manufacturers. He did not provide additional detail.

Nvidia said late on Monday that it is filing applications with the U.S. government to resume sales to China of its H20 graphics processing unit, and has been assured by the U.S. it will get the licenses soon.