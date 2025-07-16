Tony Clark, the executive director of the MLB Players Association, doubled down on his opposition to a salary cap on Tuesday, saying during All-Star festivities in Atlanta that such a change to the game's economic structure would move the game "backward."

Both Clark and Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed several topics with members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America before Tuesday's All-Star Game. Manfred is reportedly pushing for a salary cap in the next collective bargaining agreement, calling for more competitive balance around the league.

Clark and the players' union, meanwhile, remain vehemently against it.