Petra Kvitova moves ahead of Simona Halep, snatches world No. 2 spot

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic snatched world number two spot from Romanian rival Simona Halep in the latest WTA rankings released Monday.

Thanks to her win in Sunday’s Stuttgart WTA tournament final, her second victory this season, Kvitova is just 136 points adrift of top-ranked Naomi Osaka (6,151 points), who was forced to pull out in the semis in Germany through injury.

WTA rankings

1. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6,151 points

2. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6,015 (+1)

3. Simona Halep (Romania) 5,682 (-1)

4. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,220 (+1)

5. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,111 (-1)