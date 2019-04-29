Soccer

Takahiro Sekine scores first overseas goal to salvage draw for Sint-Truiden

Kyodo

SINT-TRUIDEN, BELGIUM - On-loan midfielder Takahiro Sekine scored his first goal outside of Japan when he provided a late equalizer for Sint-Truiden in the team’s 2-2 draw at home to KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk on Sunday.

In the Jupiler Pro League Playoff 2 match at Stayen, Sekine, who joined German second-division side Ingolstadt in August 2017 from Urawa Reds, converted a pass from Daichi Kamada and hit a left-footed strike into the bottom corner in the 91st-minute.

“It felt really, really long. In my second season overseas, I’ve finally scored my first goal. Today’s goal is packed with emotions,” tweeted Sekine, who joined Sint-Truiden on loan from Ingolstadt in July 2018.

The 24-year-old put in a full shift along with Japanese compatriots Kamada, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Wataru Endo. Kamada recorded two assists.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Lyon players including 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg (right) celebrate after a goal during a Women's Champions League match against Chelsea on April 21.
European giants buying into women's soccer
Back in 2001-02, the semifinalists in the inaugural UEFA Women's Cup were Frankfurt, HJK Helsinki, Toulouse and Swedish side Umea. Fast forward 17 years to this season, and the presence ...
F. Marinos players celebrate their win over Antlers at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.
Marcos Junior lifts persistent F. Marinos past Antlers
Brazilian striker Marcos Junior scored the 82nd-minute winner, giving Yokohama F. Marinos a well-earned 2-1 victory over Kashima Antlers in the J. League first division on Sunday. Despit...
Norwich players celebrate after clinching the team's promotion to the English Premier League with a win against Blackburn on Saturday in Norwich, England.
Norwich promoted to Premier League after three-year absence
Norwich is returning to the English Premier League after a three-year absence, and Sheffield United is likely to be promoted, too. Norwich, from eastern England, clinched one of the two ...

,