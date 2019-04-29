Takahiro Sekine scores first overseas goal to salvage draw for Sint-Truiden

On-loan midfielder Takahiro Sekine scored his first goal outside of Japan when he provided a late equalizer for Sint-Truiden in the team’s 2-2 draw at home to KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk on Sunday.

In the Jupiler Pro League Playoff 2 match at Stayen, Sekine, who joined German second-division side Ingolstadt in August 2017 from Urawa Reds, converted a pass from Daichi Kamada and hit a left-footed strike into the bottom corner in the 91st-minute.

“It felt really, really long. In my second season overseas, I’ve finally scored my first goal. Today’s goal is packed with emotions,” tweeted Sekine, who joined Sint-Truiden on loan from Ingolstadt in July 2018.

The 24-year-old put in a full shift along with Japanese compatriots Kamada, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Wataru Endo. Kamada recorded two assists.