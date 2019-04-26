Charlie Coyle leads Bruins to series-opening OT victory over Blue Jackets

Charlie Coyle wasn’t thinking about his first goal, which tied things up at the end of regulation.

Or his second, which won it in overtime.

What was weighing on him was the time he coughed up the puck and handed Columbus a goal, even though he redeemed himself by leading Boston to a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday.

Asked about his two late goals, Coyle said: “I had a costly turnover in the third period. You can’t have that during the game.”

Coyle tied the game in the final five minutes of regulation and scored again with 5:15 gone in overtime to help the Bruins take the opener of the best-of-seven series and send Columbus to its first loss of the playoffs.

Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots for Boston, which took a 1-0 lead on Noel Acciari’s short-handed goal in the first period, then fell behind in the third after Brandon Dubinsky and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in a span of 13 seconds.

Blues 3, Stars 2

In Dallas, Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals and St. Louis topped the Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

Robby Fabbri also scored and Jordan Binnington made 27 saves for the Blues.