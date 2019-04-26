Boston's Charlie Coyle scores the game-winning goal past Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in overtime of Game 1 on Thursday night. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Charlie Coyle leads Bruins to series-opening OT victory over Blue Jackets

AP

BOSTON - Charlie Coyle wasn’t thinking about his first goal, which tied things up at the end of regulation.

Or his second, which won it in overtime.

What was weighing on him was the time he coughed up the puck and handed Columbus a goal, even though he redeemed himself by leading Boston to a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday.

Asked about his two late goals, Coyle said: “I had a costly turnover in the third period. You can’t have that during the game.”

Coyle tied the game in the final five minutes of regulation and scored again with 5:15 gone in overtime to help the Bruins take the opener of the best-of-seven series and send Columbus to its first loss of the playoffs.

Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots for Boston, which took a 1-0 lead on Noel Acciari’s short-handed goal in the first period, then fell behind in the third after Brandon Dubinsky and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in a span of 13 seconds.

Blues 3, Stars 2

In Dallas, Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals and St. Louis topped the Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series.

Robby Fabbri also scored and Jordan Binnington made 27 saves for the Blues.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Yoshihide Kiryu (center), Yuki Koike (second from the right) and World Relays ambassadors pose for photos at a Tokyo news conference on Friday.
Japan sets team for World Relays
National record holder Yoshihide Kiryu and Asian Games silver medalist Ryota Yamagata will headline Japan's 44-athlete national team for the upcoming IAAF World Relays, the Japan Association of Ath...
Image Not Available
Vegas owner Bill Foley says NHL executive apologized for Game 7 penalty
The owner of the Vegas Golden Knights said Thursday a senior NHL executive phoned him to apologize for a penalty called during Game 7 of his team's loss to the San Jose Sharks. Owner Bil...
Haile Gebrselassie (left) and Mo Farah are seen in file photos.
Mo Farah accused of physical assault as public feud with Haile Gebrselassie escalates
Runner Mo Farah has been accused of taking part in two separate physical altercations at a hotel in Ethiopia, as an extraordinary public feud between the four-time Olympic champion and retired d...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Boston's Charlie Coyle scores the game-winning goal past Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in overtime of Game 1 on Thursday night. | AP

, ,