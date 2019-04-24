Musashi Suzuki carries Consadole to win over Nagasaki in Levain Cup

Musashi Suzuki continued his Levain Cup scoring streak with a brace Wednesday, as Consadole Sapporo stayed on top of Group A with a 6-3 win over second-division V-Varen Nagasaki.

The newly capped Japan forward got the goal-fest at Transcosmos Stadium under way with a fifth-minute penalty, then struck again from open play early in the second half.

Suzuki — who scored a hat-trick in Consadole’s 4-1 thrashing of Shonan Bellmare in the league cup on April 10 — converted from the spot after Nagasaki goalkeeper Masaya Tomizawa fouled Kosuke Shirai in the area.

Consadole doubled the lead when Yuzuru Shimada put the ball in his own net in the 39th minute, but Nagasaki struck back four minutes later through Lee Jong-ho. Akito Fukumori scored again almost immediately for Consadole to cap off a four-goal first half.

The match yielded another five goals after the break, with Suzuki and Ryota Hayasaka scoring in quick succession for the visitors.

Junki Hata cut into the deficit in the 62nd minute before Kim Min-tae made it six for Consadole in the 74th.

Masakazu Yoshioka hit a consolation goal for Nagasaki with 11 minutes left in regulation.

Consadole remains unbeaten with a three-point buffer over second-place Yokohama F. Marinos, who beat last-place Shonan Bellmare 1-0 at Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium.

In other results from the night’s eight league cup matches, Group B leaders Vegalta Sendai drew 1-1 against visiting Sagan Tosu.

FC Tokyo beat J2 side Kashiwa Reysol 2-0 to move into second place in the group.

Cerezo Osaka beat visiting Vissel Kobe 1-0 to move to the top of Group C. Second-place Nagoya Grampus fought back for a 2-2 draw with Oita Trinita despite being reduced to 10 men when Kazuhiko Chiba picked up his second booking.

Gamba Osaka thrashed visiting Jubilo Iwata 4-1 to take top spot in Group D, while Shimizu S-Pulse and Matsumoto Yamaga finished in a 2-2 deadlock at IAI Stadium.