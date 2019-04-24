Southampton's Shane Long (left) watches his shot go into the net after lofting it over Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster on Tuesday in Watford, England. The goal became the fastest in English Premier League history at 7.69 seconds. | REUTERS

Shane Long scores quickest EPL goal in Southampton draw at Watford

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Shane Long scored the quickest-ever English Premier League goal as Southampton edged another point closer to safety with a 1-1 draw at Watford on Tuesday.

The striker netted after 7.69 seconds — more than two seconds quicker than Ledley King managed for Tottenham in 2000 against Bradford.

The goal came from Watford’s kickoff. Roberto Pereyra played the ball from the center circle back to defender Craig Cathcart some 40 meters from his own goal.

As Cathcart attempted to launch the ball up field, Long charged it down and raced through before lifting it over Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

After conceding so early, Watford managed to score late. Andre Gray struck in the 90th minute to rescue a draw for the seventh-placed London club.

Southampton is now six points clear of Cardiff in the final relegation place with three games remaining.

