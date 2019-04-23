Rockies' Nolan Arenado slugs tiebreaking homer for 1,000th career hit in triumph over Nationals

No. 1,000 was nothing new for Nolan Arenado.

Arenado hit a tiebreaking homer for his 1,000th career hit and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 7-5 Monday night.

Arenado also doubled twice and drove in two to help the Rockies win for the seventh time in eight games. He is the ninth Rockies player to reach 1,000 hits, getting there with a solo shot off Wander Suero (1-2) in the seventh to make it 6-5.

“I’m just thankful I was able to put the team ahead there and have a good quality at bat against a guy throwing hard and throwing really good cutters,” Arenado said. “I just tried to hit the ball hard there.”

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Suero’s pitch to Arenado went over the middle of the plate.

“With a guy like Arenado you’ve got to make a better pitch than that,” Martinez said. “He’s a really good hitter. He’s one of the premiere players in the game and you’ve got to make your pitches.”

The Rockies located the home run ball, convincing the fan who caught it to give it up in exchange for balls autographed by Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon. Clubhouse manager Mike Pontarelli put the ball in a case and presented it to Arenado after the game.

“This is real cool,” Arenado said with a smile.

Mark Reynolds and pinch hitter Raimel Tapia also homered for Colorado, and Trevor Story singled twice and drove in a run to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Brian Dozier had a three-run home run for the Nationals, who could not hold two- and three-run leads.

Tapia connected off Kyle Barraclough in the Rockies’ eighth.

Wade Davis got three outs for his second save, capping a strong showing by Rockies relievers, who picked up faltering starter Tyler Anderson by not allowing a run over six innings. Chad Bettis stabilized the game for Colorado by working three innings and Oh Seung-hwan (1-0) worked a hitless seventh.

“Those guys have been doing a great job for us all year,” Reynolds said. “Bettis came in and threw three innings, really good work, then Oh and (Scott) Oberg and Wade. They haven’t had too many leads to pitch with this year, but when they do have the lead, they tend to hold it and keep us in games. And to fall behind twice and win this game against a really good team, it’s a confidence boost.”

Washington catcher Yan Gomes said the Rockies relievers were tough to crack.

“We knew coming in they had a pretty decent bullpen,” Gomes said. “It was just a matter for us to put some good at-bats together. We did, we were just one knock away from away from breaking the game open, just like they were. We took some good approaches, it just didn’t go our way.”

Diamondbacks 12, Pirates 4

In Pittsburgh, Pirates reliever Nick Burdi left in tears with a right arm injury, a chilling low point for the hosts in a lopsided loss to Arizona.

Burdi, who had Tommy John surgery in 2017, had already given up five runs in a third of an inning when he fired a 96 mph fastball to Jarrod Dyson. The 26-year-old Burdi shrugged his right arm after releasing the pitch then crumpled to the ground. Surrounded by teammates, a trainer and manager Clint Hurdle, Burdi sobbed on the mound before standing and walking off holding his arm. The team said he was dealing with pain in his biceps and right elbow.

The scene came after the Diamondbacks had already put the finishing touches on a massive rally that turned a three-run deficit into their major league leading ninth comeback win of the season.

Diamondbacks reliever Yoshihisa Hirano pitched one scoreless inning and struck out two batters.

Yankees 4, Angels 3 (14)

In Los Angeles, Gio Urshela singled home Gleyber Torres in the 14th with his second extra-inning RBI of the night, and New York blew a 12th-inning lead before rallying for its fourth consecutive win by beating the Angels.

Mets 5, Phillies 1

In New York, Steven Matz atoned for a dismal start last week in Philadelphia by pitching six fine innings, and Jeff McNeil homered as the Mets dealt the Phillies their fourth loss in five games.

Slugger Bryce Harper struck out twice and was ejected by umpire Mark Carlson four batters after being called out on strikes.

White Sox 12, Orioles 2

In Baltimore, Jose Abreu homered and drove in five runs, James McCann had a homer and four RBIs and Chicago beat bumbling Baltimore.

The rebuilding Orioles have lost four straight, fell to 1-10 at home and drew just 8,555 — their fifth time under 10,000 at Camden Yards this season.

Rays 6, Royals 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Mike Zunino returned from the paternity list and hit his first home run for Tampa Bay, a two-run shot that helped stop a season-high four-game skid with a win over Kansas City.

Cardinals 13, Brewers 5

In St. Louis, Dexter Fowler had a four-hit game with his first home run this season and four RBIs to lead the Cardinals over Milwaukee.

Twins 9, Astros 5

In Houston, Jorge Polanco finished with four hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in four runs to lead Minnesota over the Astros for its fourth straight win.

Athletics 6, Rangers 1

In Oakland, Stephen Piscotty homered and drove in three to back Chris Bassitt’s winning season debut as the hosts ended a three-game skid by trouncing Texas.

Tigers at Red Sox — ppd.