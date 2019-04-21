Miaski Doi wins singles match to clinch Japan's Fed Cup victory over Netherlands

Misaki Doi shook off minor leg trouble in her singles win against the Netherlands to clinch Japan’s 4-0 victory in their Fed Cup World Group II playoff tie in Osaka on Sunday.

Doi’s 6-3, 6-2 win over Bibiane Schoofs in the decisive third rubber at ITC Utsubo Tennis Center allowed Japan to remain in World Group II next year.

Doi went into the match with her right leg taped up and was a little sluggish at the start.

“There was some discomfort,” she said. “I could only compete because of my absolute desire to win.”

On Saturday, the world No. 104 Doi beat Richel Hogenkamp in the first rubber before Nao Hibino defeated Schoofs to give the hosts an early 2-0 lead.

The victory offered redemption for Doi and Hibino, who each dropped pivotal matches against Spain in February’s World Group II first-round tie that forced Japan to play the relegation decider.

Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi closed out the tie with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 win over Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs in the doubles dead rubber.