Yuto Nagatomo nabs first goal for Galatasaray since 2018 transfer

Japanese defender Yuto Nagatomo returned from injury to score his first goal for Galatasaray since his transfer last year in the Turkish top-flight team’s 3-1 win over Kayserispor on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Nagatomo, who completed a transfer to Galatasaray in June after being loaned to the club by Italian side Inter Milan six months earlier, scored his side’s third goal in first-half injury time.

Playing his first game since Feb. 24 due to a ligament strain, the left back ran onto a cross and headed it home.

“It took two whole months to come back,” Nagatomo said. “Frankly, it was pretty tough. I’m grateful to the manager, the coaches and the team doctor.”

In the Belgian first division, Japanese forward Daichi Kamada scored his 15th goal of the season off an assist from compatriot Takahiro Sekine in Sint-Truiden’s 1-1 away draw to Eupen.

Wataru Endo and Takehiro Tomiyasu each played full matches for Sint-Truiden. Eupen striker Yuta Toyokawa was withdrawn goalless midway through the second half.