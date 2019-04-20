Steve Yzerman answers a question during a news conference where he was introduced as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings on Friday in Detroit. | AP

Red Wings name Steve Yzerman new general manger

DETROIT - Hockey Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman was been named general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, it was announced on Friday.

Ken Holland becomes the team’s senior vice president after being its general manager for two-plus decades.

Yzerman was a captain for a league-record 20 seasons and a three-time Stanley Cup champion in Detroit, where he is adored by fans and is affectionately known as The Captain.

Yzerman is taking the reins of a team that has missed the playoffs three straight years in its worst stretch since the early 1980s.

Steve Yzerman answers a question during a news conference where he was introduced as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings on Friday in Detroit. | AP

