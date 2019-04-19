Teuvo Teravainen, Hurricanes beat Capitals to even series at 2-2

The Carolina Hurricanes lost another forward — and won another playoff game.

” ‘Next guy up’ has been the memo lately,” rookie Warren Foegele said.

Enough of them have stepped up to even their series with the Washington Capitals.

Carolina beat the defending Stanley Cup champions 2-1 on Thursday night to square the series at two games apiece, with Teuvo Teravainen scoring the go-ahead goal with 27.9 seconds left in the second period.

Foegele scored 17 seconds in, giving him three goals in two home games, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves for Hurricanes.

They lost another key forward to injury yet fed off the energy of the largest hockey crowd in PNC Arena history to win their second straight on home ice after routing Washington 5-0 in Game 3. Road teams have yet to lead — much less win — in this series.

“All we’ve done,” Hurricanes captain Justin Williams said, “is hold serve.”

Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and Braden Holtby finished with 22 saves for the Capitals, who hadn’t lost consecutive games in regulation since late January but lost key forward T.J. Oshie “for a while” after he was hit by Foegele late in the third, coach Todd Reirden said.

Foegele received a boarding minor for his hit with 5:08 remaining that left Oshie doubled over in pain as he skated to the dressing room.

“It was a defenseless player that was quite a distance from the boards,” Reirden said. “It’s an extremely dangerous play, and he will not be with our team for a while.”

The ensuing power play gave Washington its best chance to tie it down the stretch, but Mrazek stopped a pair of bang-bang shots from Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson as the penalty expired.

Oshie had been moved to Ovechkin’s top line before the game in an attempt to shake things up after that Game 3 rout. The Capitals also moved Wilson down to Evgeny Kuznetzov’s second line.

Ovechkin called the two losses in Raleigh “a wake-up call for all of us.

“We can’t hope that one guy is going to make a save or score a goal,” he added. “You have to go out there and play your game. If you don’t want to do it, don’t play.”

Blues 3, Jets 2

In Winnipeg, Jaden Schwartz scored with 15 seconds remaining to cap St. Louis’ three-goal third period, giving the Blues a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference playoff series.

Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn scored earlier in the final period for St. Louis, which hosts Game 6 of the best-of-seven series on Saturday. Jordan Binnington stopped 29 shots.

On the winning goal, Tyler Bozak sent a pass over to Schwartz, who redirected it out of the air past Hellebuyck.

Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2

In San Jose, Tomas Hertl got San Jose off to the fast start that had been missing the past three games, Martin Jones came up with the big saves and the Sharks staved off elimination in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Hertl scored his first of two goals just 76 seconds into the game to give San Jose its lead since Game 1. Logan Couture, Barclay Goodrow and Joe Pavelski also scored to cut Vegas’ lead in the series to 3-2 heading into Game 6 in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Jones made 30 saves after getting pulled in two of the past three games, including a brilliant pad save midway through the third period to rob Reilly Smith’s attempt at the tying goal.