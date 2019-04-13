Phillies' Jake Arrieta notches 100th career victory against reeling Marlins

Jake Arrieta’s 100th career victory left him in a mood to look back — and ahead.

“On to 200,” the 33-year-old right-hander said.

That sounds good to the Philadelphia Phillies, who benefited from Arrieta’s seven-inning effort Friday to send the Miami Marlins to their fifth consecutive loss, 9-1 on Friday night.

Arrieta (2-1) allowed one run and five hits, struck out eight and lowered his ERA to 2.25 in three starts. The former NL Cy Young Award winner improved to 100-68 in 10 seasons.

“Accomplishing something like I did tonight makes you appreciate everything you go through — a lot of ups and downs and figuring some things out, forgetting some things, relearning them,” Arrieta said. “This game is very humbling, and I’ll never forget that.”

He’s the 18th active pitcher to reach the victory milestone.

“Quite an accomplishment,” Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler said. “Just a proud moment for the club.”

Arrieta took a 6-0 lead into the seventh, when Miami ended a streak of 21 consecutive scoreless innings on Austin Dean’s sacrifice fly.

The Marlins have lost nine of their past 10 games, and they’ve been outscored 30-2 in the past four. Manager Don Mattingly said Arrieta a big factor in the latest feeble offensive effort.

“Their guy was really good,” Mattingly said. “He got ahead in the count. His command was as good as we’ve seen this year. He was able to throw strikes with a lot of different pitches.”

The Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto hit into a double play with the bases loaded to end the first inning, but finished with two hits, two runs and an RBI. He made a nifty headfirst slide to score from third on a bloop single in the fifth.

The game was Realmuto’s first at Marlins Park since Miami traded him in February.

Andrew McCutchen had three hits, including a three-run homer in the eighth. The Phillies’ leadoff hitter set the tone in the first inning by going from first to third on a single to left.

Florida native McCutchen has homered in his past three games at Marlins Park.

“It’s always nice to come back to my home state,” he said. “I got a fresh haircut today, and it felt really good. I had the look good, feel good part down. So I just needed to play good. I got that out of the way, too.”

McCutchen hit opposite-field singles against a shift in the third and sixth innings. When the Marlins abandoned the shift in the eighth, he homered to center.

Bryce Harper had an RBI and two hits to hike his average to .325 as Philadelphia tied a season high with 14 hits.

Sandy Alcantara (1-1) gave up six runs and 11 hits, both the highest totals of his brief career, while working five innings.

Giants 3, Rockies 2 (18)

In San Francisco, Brandon Belt doubled to lead off the 18th and scored on Erik Kratz’s one-out, fielder’s choice grounder as the Giants topped Colorado in a game that ended Saturday morning.

“You don’t prepare to play 18 innings, but it’s just like anything else, you take it one pitch at a time,” said Katz, who caught 18 inning. “I got a second wind in the 17th inning. You get energy from seeing your pitchers come out and throw longer than they’re used to, execute pitches.”

After Belt doubled and two batters were intentionally walked to load the bases, the Rockies went to a five-man infield, bringing in center fielder Ian Desmond. Kratz hit a slow grounder to Desmond, who had to run to his left and made a diving stop before throwing home. Belt slid in safely, but Rockies manager Bud Black immediately asked for a replay.

A brief replay confirmed the call that catcher Chris Iannetta’s foot was off the plate, giving the Giants back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

While Kratz got the accolades for driving in the winning run, it was San Francisco’s bullpen that made the difference. Eight relievers combined for 14 scoreless innings after the Rockies scored twice in the fourth.

“What a job that bullpen did, all of them,” Bochy said. “Just a really gutty effort.”

Few of the announced crowd of 33,616 were still around when the 5-hour, 35-minute marathon game ended at 12:50 Saturday morning. It was the longest game at Oracle Park since an 18-inning loss to Arizona on May 29, 2001.

A postgame fireworks show began shortly after the game finished.

Travis Bergen (2-0), the ninth pitcher used by Bochy, retired six batters and earned the win.

Astros 10, Mariners 6

In Seattle, Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel hit grand slams as Houston defeated the Mariners.

It was the fourth consecutive game in which Altuve has gone deep, and he has five home runs over that span.

George Springer also homered for the Astros, who extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Mariners had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Mets 6, Braves 2

In Atlanta, Brandon Nimmo belted a two-run homer to highlight his three-hit performance for New York.

The Mets matched a franchise record by scoring at least six runs in their sixth straight game.

Red Sox 6, Orioles 4

In Boston, Eduardo Rodriguez became the first Red Sox starter to win a game this season in the opener of a four-game series against Baltimore.

Pirates 6, Nationals 3 (10)

In Washington, pinch hitter Colin Moran hit a three-run homer in the top of the 10th off Justin Miller on an 0-2 pitch as Pittsburgh prevailed in a back-and-forth contest.

Rays 11, Jays 7

In Toronto, Austin Meadows and Brandon Lowe each homered twice — including one each into the 500 level — and visiting Tampa Bay defeated Toronto.

The blasts were the 21st and 22nd home runs hit to the 500 level of Rogers Centre since it opened in 1989. Willy Adames added a two-run homer for the Rays.

Athletics 8, Rangers 6

In Arlington, Texas, Khris Davis continued his slugging ways with an eighth-inning solo blast that completed Oakland’s rally from a five-run deficit.

It was Davis’ fifth home run in his last three games and his 10th of the season. His grounder to third base in the sixth inning scored Mark Canha as part of a four-run rally that included an RBI double from Stephen Piscotty that shrunk a 6-1 Rangers lead to 6-5.

Padres 2, Diamondbacks 1

In Phoenix, four San Diego pitchers retired the final 19 batters, Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and the Padres edged Arizona.

Diamondbacks reliever Yoshihisa Hirano worked two-thirds of an inning and walked one batter.

Royals 8, Indians 1

In Kansas City, the Royals hit for the cycle their first time through the order and grabbed their biggest lead of the season in a six-run first inning en route to a victory over Cleveland.

Kansas City snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Alex Gordon had four hits, including three extra-base hits, and three RBIs for the Royals.

White Sox 9, Yankees 6 (7)

In New York, Eloy Jimenez snapped a tie with his first career home run, a two-run shot in the fifth inning, then homered in his next at-bat in the seventh as Chicago halted a five-game losing streak with a rain-shortened victory over the Yankees.

Brewers 8, Dodgers 5

In Los Angeles, Yasmani Grandal had three hits, including a two-run home run that gave Milwaukee the lead for good against the Dodgers.

Hernan Perez also hit a two-run homer for the Brewers to erase an early one-run deficit in the opener of the three-game series. Matt Albers (1-0) got the win in relief.

Cubs 5, Angels 1

In Chicago, Willson Contreras had three hits, including two solo home runs, and the Cubs stopped Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak.

Cole Hamels (2-0) gave up one run and four hits over eight innings, striking out six without walking a batter. Hamels improved to 5-2 and lowered his ERA to 2.63 in his career against the Angels.

Tigers at Twins — ppd.