BayStars starter Shinichi Onuki earns first career victory

Kyodo

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO PREF. - Shinichi Onuki picked up the first win of his career by pitching five solid innings on Thursday as the Yokohama BayStars claimed a 5-2 win over the Hanshin Tigers.

Onuki, making his second NPB start, claimed the win by limiting the Tigers to a run on five hits and three walks, while striking out five at Koshien Stadium.

“I’m genuinely happy. I wasn’t able to post a good result the last time I started, so I took the mound determined to show what I can do,” said Onuki, the third pick in last year’s amateur draft.

“The batters opened the scoring and the relievers closed the game. I think the win was a team effort. I want to prepare so I can throw more innings next time.”

The right-hander started off with two scoreless innings despite allowing runners to reach base in both frames. He surrendered a solo home run to cleanup hitter Yusuke Oyama in the third, but limited the Tigers to three more hits in the remainder of his outing.

The BayStars got on the scoreboard first by scoring two runs in the second. Hikaru Ito singled in the first run against right-hander Takumi Akiyama (0-1), while Masayuki Kuwahara drew a bases-loaded walk.

Kazuki Kamizato homered for the second straight game, blasting a sixth-inning, three-run shot to help the BayStars claim their second straight win against Hanshin.

Swallows 6, Carp 2

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Tokyo Yakult trounced Hiroshima to take sole possession of the lead in the CL.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Buffaloes 2, Marines 1

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Shunta Goto broke a 1-1 tie with a ninth-inning RBI as Orix triumphed over Chiba Lotte.

Hawks 5, Fighters 2

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Seiji Uebayashi and Takuya Kai drove in two runs apiece in Fukuoka SoftBank’s victory over Hokkaido Nippon Ham .

