Giants newcomer Christian Villanueva slugs two homers to propel club past Dragons

Shun Yamaguchi tosses seven innings of one-run ball for second victory of season

NAGOYA - Christian Villanueva hit his first two home runs in Japan, and Shun Yamaguchi worked seven innings to lead the Yomiuri Giants to a 3-1 victory over the Chunichi Dragons on Tuesday.

Villanueva, who hit 20 home runs last season as a rookie for the San Diego Padres, tied the game 1-1 with a second-inning home run, and purchased some insurance with a ninth-inning homer at spacious Nagoya Dome. The 27-year-old went 2-for-3 with a walk.

Yamaguchi (2-0) allowed a run on six hits and two hit batsman. The right-hander struck out six as he outdueled Chunichi’s Yudai Ono (0-1).

Ono allowed two runs — one earned — over six innings. He gave up five hits and issued three walks, but struck out 11.

The Giants broke the tie in the third, when Dragons first baseman Dayan Viciedo dropped a throw, allowing the leadoff runner to reach on an error. Ono then surrendered singles to Hayato Sakamoto and Yoshihiro Maru, to surrender the lead. Ono then pitched out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam with the help of two strikeouts.

Tigers 12, BayStars 8

At Nishinomiya’s Koshien Stadium, Ryutaro Umeno hit for the cycle with a home run and an RBI double in Hanshin’s six-run eighth as the Tigers came from behind to beat Yokohama. .

Swallows 10, Carp 1

At Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium, Juri Hara (1-0) allowed a run over eight innings in Tokyo Yakults’ whipping of Hiroshima.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Marines 5, Buffaloes 4

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Brandon Laird belted his seventh home run and Daichi Suzuki’s 10th-inning sayonara single lifted Chiba Lotte to a walk-off win over Orix.

Eagles 7, Lions 6

Fighters at Hawks — late

Swallows reliever Ryota Igarashi (second from right) is NPB's third-oldest pitcher. He turns 40 on May 28.
Swallows reliever Ryota Igarashi combats stiffness with stretching
The art of pitching past one's prime is being flexible — even when one's body isn't, Tokyo Yakult Swallows right-hander Ryota Igarashi said Sunday. Igarashi, who will turn 40 next ...
Yankees hurler Masahiro Tanaka fires a pitch in Monday's game against the Astros in Houston. Tanaka allowed one run over six innings.
Masahiro Tanaka gets no-decision as Yankees fail to preserve lead against Astros
Masahiro Tanaka tossed six solid innings but missed out on his second win of the season as the New York Yankees fell 4-3 to the Houston Astros on Monday. The 30-year-old right-hander, who is 1-0...
Baltimore's Chris Davis throws his batting helmet after he struck out swinging during the eighth inning on Monday.
49 and counting: Orioles first baseman Chris Davis breaks record for longest hitless streak by no...
Hitting the ball sharply and getting good distance on his outs now counts as progress for struggling Chris Davis, whose futility at the plate has earned him another dubious major league record.

Giants slugger Christian Villanueva belts a solo home run in the ninth inning against the Dragons at Nagoya Dome on Tuesday. Villanueva hit a pair of homers in Yomiuri's 3-1 win. | KYODO

