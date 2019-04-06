Ducks down Kings in finale

No previous edition of the Freeway Faceoff had ever meant less. The state of Southern California hockey has rarely been lower.

The Anaheim Ducks still moved into a long summer with an emphatic win over their rivals.

Korbinian Holzer scored his first NHL goal in just over two years, Sam Steel added a short-handed goal and Anaheim finished its disappointing season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

Daniel Sprong, Carter Rowney and Jakob Silfverberg also scored, and John Gibson made 44 saves as the Ducks earned their first victory in four games against the Kings this season.

The rivalry win provided scant satisfaction for Anaheim. Both of these teams are missing the Stanley Cup playoffs in the same season for the first time since 2004, and the Ducks missed the postseason for the first time in seven years despite 11 wins in their final 17 games.

“That’s the hardest thing in sports,” Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said of their last few weeks. “We’ve gotten used to playing in the playoffs and having those stretch drives late where we’re competing for spots. When you’re out that early, and that far behind, that’s a tough way to play hockey at the end of the year.”

Blue Jackets 3, Rangers 2 (S0)

In New York, Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout and Columbus clinched the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a victory over the Rangers.

Blackhawks 6, Stars 1

In Chicago, Patrick Kane scored twice and Cam Ward made 25 saves in his 700th NHL game, helping the Blackhawks rout Dallas.