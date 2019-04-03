New Zealand cricketer Henry Nicholls, who was named to his country's squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup, reacts as he visits his old school, Tai Tapu School, outside Christchurch, New Zealand, on Wednesday. | AP

New Zealand names experienced Cricket World Cup squad

AFP-JIJI

WELLINGTON - New Zealand opted for experience in a 15-man squad named Wednesday for this year’s cricket World Cup, with rookie Tom Blundell’s inclusion as back-up wicketkeeper the only real surprise.

The Blacks Caps hope to shed their tag as valiant losers and claim the title after exiting in the semifinals six times and suffering a heavy defeat to Australia in their only appearance in the final four years ago.

Coach Gary Stead said the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps had repeatedly proved themselves at the top level and he was confident the team’s consistency would shine through at the tournament in England and Wales.

“We’ve got a squad here of 15 players that we think can give us a really, really good chance of going far into the tournament,” he said.

“If we play close to our potential, then hopefully we can do New Zealand proud.”

Wellington keeper Blundell was selected after Tim Siefert, the regular back-up to first-choice gloveman Tom Latham, broke his finger in a domestic match last month.

While Blundell, who has two Test caps, will likely make his one-day international debut at the tournament, his role will be marginal if Latham stays fit.

Mitchell Santner will be the New Zealander’s primary spinner, with Ish Sodhi edging Todd Astle to claim the second slow bowling position.

The pace attack comprises Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry, while Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme add allround options.

Henry Nicholls is set to open the batting with veteran Martin Guptill after displacing Colin Munro at the top of the order, although Munro will make the trip as batting cover.

Williamson and Ross Taylor, in his fourth World Cup campaign, complete a battle-hardened batting line up.

Williamson, Taylor and Guptill have collectively amassed 526 ODI appearances between them.

Guptill and Taylor have not confirmed their post-tournament plans but will most likely be looking to exit cricket’s biggest stage on a high.

The Black Caps will open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on June 1.

